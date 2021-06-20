Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

