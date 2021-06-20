Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

