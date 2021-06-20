Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 127 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

