Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $137,263.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $137,263.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

