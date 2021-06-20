Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

