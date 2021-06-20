Head to Head Comparison: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.30 billion 2.78 $161.60 million $3.01 12.31 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 23.48% 13.06% 9.05% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Group and BKF Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.98, suggesting a potential downside of 24.46%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats BKF Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

