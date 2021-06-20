Head-To-Head Review: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) vs. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 1.69% 9.80% 4.95% INVO Bioscience -639.14% -974.33% -148.91%

This table compares Boston Scientific and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.17 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.81 INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 41.70 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.73

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 5 13 1 2.79 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $46.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats INVO Bioscience on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

