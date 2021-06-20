Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

