Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President Sells $193,795.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72.

Shares of HCAT opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

