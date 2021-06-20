Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $21.70 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $138.51 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -227.07 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.