Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 139,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

