Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 818,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,127,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Under Armour as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 230,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 101,254 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

