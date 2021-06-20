Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 232,169.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,875 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

