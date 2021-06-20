HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

