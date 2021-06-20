Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

