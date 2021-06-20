Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

