Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 149.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Hess by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

NYSE:HES opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

