Hifi Finance (MFT) One Day Volume Hits $7.32 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.66 million and $7.32 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

