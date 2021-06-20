Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

HGLB opened at $9.01 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84.

