HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

