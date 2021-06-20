HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,269,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

