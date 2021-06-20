HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after buying an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:CIM opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.