HighTower Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $217.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $175.66 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

