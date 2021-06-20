HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,564,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,871,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $862,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $692,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGAC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

