HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UOCT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

