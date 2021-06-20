Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCXLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

