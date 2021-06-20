Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 10,540 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRCH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 557,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

