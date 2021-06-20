Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $33.19. 4,716,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,750. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

