HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

HOCPY stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15. HOYA has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

