Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,130 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,390. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

