Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,140 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 19.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 706,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,010. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

