Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,054. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

