Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gladstone Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 593,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

