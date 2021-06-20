Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,967,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,995. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

