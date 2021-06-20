Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $50.26. 874,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,804. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

