Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.70. 7,024,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,426. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

