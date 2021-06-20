Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $88,852.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00724461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00083121 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.