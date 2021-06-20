Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

HII stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.