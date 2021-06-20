Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.