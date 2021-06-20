Iconic Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.87 million and $116.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00177736 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,699.82 or 0.99964133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

