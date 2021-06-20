iDealCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $492,950.37 and $9.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iDealCash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00648760 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

