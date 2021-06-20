iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $283.35 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00009877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $283.35 million and $21.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00762477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083743 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

