Illuvium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $41.05 or 0.00114812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00140175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.14 or 1.00066785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.