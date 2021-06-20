IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 77 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. 11,965,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.08. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

