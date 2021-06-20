IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,119 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,119 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,761. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

SPLK stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

