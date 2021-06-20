IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

EXAS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. 1,456,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

