IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31. IMI has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

