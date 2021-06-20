Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.98.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,333. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.