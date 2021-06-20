Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 137,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,290. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
