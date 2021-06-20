Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 137,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,290. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

