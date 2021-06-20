InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 60,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

